Disney's Dreamlight Valley is now available on Apple Arcade

Gameloft has just announced the launch of the highly anticipated Disney Dreamlight Valley. It allows players to step into the magical world of their favourite Disney and Pixar characters. A mysterious force has descended over the valley and it is up to players to save everyone living in it.

Those who have already played the base version of Disney Dreamlight Valley can enjoy a new update that allows them to meet Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. In addition, it comes with the much-awaited multiplayer feature that allows two to four buddies to squad up and explore the valley together. A new Royal Winter Star Path with the seasonal cosmetic.

That’s not all because everyone can also get their hands on another free content update called The Pumpkin King Returns. Those looking for some exclusive entertainment can purchase the A Rift in Time expansion pass. It takes players on a journey through Eternity Isle, with the first of three acts featuring characters from Wall-E, Beauty and the Beast, and Tangled.

Speaking about the release, Matthieu Dupont, Gameloft Montreal Studio Manager, said: “With today's global launch, we extend a thank-you to the over 5 million players that have joined us during our Early Access period. The engagement and feedback of our community have been the cornerstone to adding new characters and features to Disney Dreamlight Valley. And whether you're a new addition to the Valley or someone who has been faithfully removing Night Thorns for over a year now, we can't wait to continue bringing you robust content updates.”

Besides being available on all major platforms, Disney Dreamlight Valley is now available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac through Apple Arcade, Apple’s gaming subscription service.