Goat Simulator 3 has finally launched for Android and iOS

A couple of months ago, Coffee Stain Publishing announced the mobile port of the critically acclaimed destructive sandbox adventure, Goat Simulator 3. Everyone’s favourite chaotic game is now available on Android and iOS, giving smartphone users a chance to wreak havoc as the iconic goat, Pilgor.

All the mayhem from the original PC and console versions can now be enjoyed on mobile. Another big thing to look out for is the ability to play with a buddy as the game comes with two-player support. Thanks to local co-op, players can now headbutt innocent bystanders, drive like maniacs, and cause loads of trouble together.

If you haven’t heard about the game before, Goat Simulator 3 places players in San Angora, as Pilgor the mischievous goat. There really isn’t much to the gameplay besides headbutting, licking, and triple-jumping across the massive city sprawling with people and things to destroy. The third iteration expands on its predecessors with brand-new areas, challenges, and events to participate in.

Pilgor will don many different forms throughout the game. There are a plethora of customization options, including tall goats, stripy goats, angry goats, and a bunch of other whacky versions. Further additions can be made using gear such as toilet rolls, tea trays, and jetpacks which confer special skills into the goat. You think of it and Goat Simulator 3 has it all.

The game raked in quite a bit of pre-registrations since opening them in October. Interested players can finally download Goat Simulator 3 using their preferred link below. It is a premium title costing $12.99 or your regional equivalent. Visit the official website for more information and follow the official X page to stay updated on all the latest developments.