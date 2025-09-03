Ragnarok M: Classic Global is now available on mobile

It's not the end of the world, but you can see it from here

Ragnarok M: Classic is out now worldwide

Players in North America and Europe can now join the fun with new global servers

Enjoy a fully microtransaction-free, player-oriented experience

Ragnarok M lovers, rejoice! Because now you'll be able to enjoy one of the classic mobile MMORPGs (MMMORPGs?) in classic fashion. That's because Ragnarok M: Classic is now available on both iOS and Android, with a fully free-to-play model and all the mechanics of the original still intact.

Now, if you're a player in North America or Europe, you can leap into the revived version of the classic release with the same community-driven world, nostalgic aesthetic and the many iconic character classics. All of which is sandwiched between new mobile optimisation for you to enjoy.

The big selling point of Ragnarok M: Classic Global is that the entire economy of the world is player-oriented. That means no microtransactions and a fully in-game currency-based format. While some of you with fatter wallets may be groaning with frustration, the rest of you are probably whooping for joy at the idea.

Time of Ragnarok

If you're a dedicated MMORPG connoisseur, then there's plenty to take note of here. For one, we've got global servers to let you meet up with friends and guildmates no matter what region you may be playing from. There's also cross-platform access that offers seamless adventure between PC and mobile.

It all presents a pretty compelling reason to jump back into Ragnarok M. The original was well-loved by fans, and what Classic does is strip away anything that could interrupt that classic enjoyment. Of course, it remains to be seen whether it holds up as well as the original. But maybe that's worth the risk?

If you're planning on jumping into Ragnarok M, then you're in luck. We've collated all the Ragnarok M: Classic codes for August 2025 that we've been able to find. And if you're interested in them, be sure to check in often because we'll be updating them as they arrive!