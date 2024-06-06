Assassin's Creed Mirage is out now for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPad

The hotly-anticipated mobile port is here

Assassin's Creed Mirage for iOS is out now!

Playable on the iPhone 15 Pro+ and iPads with the M1 chip or greater

Step into the shoes of assassin Basim Ibn Ishaq as you explore medieval Baghdad

Well, it's finally here, the hotly-anticipated Assassin's Creed Mirage is out now for iPhone and iPad. If you remember, this latest Assassin's Creed was one of the games that Apple was touting as showing off the power of their new M1 chip and the iPhone 15 Pro.

So now users can take advantage of a free trial before paying for the full game, as well as an additional -50% discount to celebrate the launch.

Following the assassin Basim Ibn Ishaq, you'll explore medieval Baghdad at the height of the Islamic Golden Age. Naturally, you'll have to uncover a plot depicting the usual battle between Templars and Assassins in whatever form they may take, using your free-running, stealth and various gadgets to carry the day.

We'll hopefully get to cover Mirage in-depth in the near future, but suffice it to say this is going to be a bit of a litmus test for iPhones. After all, if we can bring console-quality games to the palm of your hand mere months after their original release, doesn't it follow that we're going to see some serious competition in the field of mobile games?

It's entirely possible, so we'll be watching closely to see how well Assassin's Creed Mirage is received by players, and whether it can stand out to those who might not normally pick up their phone in order to play on mobile.

