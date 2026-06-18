Diablo Immortal brings in its 10th new class with the arrival of the Warlock

And what's YOUR tragic backstory?

Diablo Immortal is bringing in its latest character class with the arrival of the Warlock

Summon up the hordes of hell to do your bidding and wield infernal magic

And return, for the first time in years, to the city of Lut Gholein for a new adventure

Diablo and its various entries have always played on tropes of the fantasy RPG genre. So it shouldn't be surprising that so many of its character classes are drawn straight from the pages of D&D and books like it. And it wouldn't be a fantasy party without your standard edgy Warlock!

Fortunately, you won't need to worry about any edgy backstories or parents-turned-patrons plaguing your playthrough. Instead, the Warlock functions much like a ranged summoner, drawing on the powers of hell to summon demons, wield infernal powers and power up their signature companion, the Soulgorger. It's all very heavy metal with a suitably ostentatious flair to the class.

Summoning up a storm

Not only that, but longtime Diablo players have a treat in store as a new mainline quest arrives in the form of Bloodied Jewel. For the first time since Diablo II, you'll be able to explore the city of Lut Gholein. Of course it's a little more demon-infested than it was previously, but that should be no problem for an intrepid adventurer such as yourself, right?

You'll have even more of a chance to put your skills to the test against three upcoming Helliquary bosses too, with Yradus the False Seer, the Primordial Soulgorger Shackled Maw and the Night Clan Trickster Gulakht.

There's plenty to sink your teeth into as part of this latest update, so be sure to check out our Diablo Immortal codes list while you have the chance.

If you fancy taking the adventure beyond the realm of Sanctuary and fancy trying out some other options on mobile, then we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our favourite picks!

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