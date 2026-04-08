Magicmon: World beginner's guide - Some tips for getting started
MMORPGs can be overwhelming at first, so we've put together a Magicmon: World beginner's guide to help you get started with more confidence.
Magicmon: World combines all the fun of the MMORPG genre with a creature-catching feature. This means that you'll explore a vast, vibrant open world, fight numerous monsters, raid dungeons, interact with other players, and capture your own pets. They take part in combat, but not like in a Pokémon game.
Since this is an MMORPG, you'll have a lot of grinding to do to collect useful resources. The game features an auto-battler option, as well as redeem codes. Don't hesitate to check out our Magicmon: World codes list to grab some nice rewards, such as Magicmon Hatching Ticket Shards or Blue Diamond Bags.
Whether it's your first MMO or not, you may need some tips and tricks to start and progress smoothly in your adventure. We're here to help with our Magicmon: World beginner's guide.
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Tip #1 - Choose your class depending on your playstyle
One of the first and most important things to do in this kind of game is to choose a class. Each class has its own attributes and skills, meaning they have distinct playstyles, and some are easier to handle than others.
There are seven classes in Magicmon: World: Ghost Warrior, Little Red Riding Hood, Sword Saint, Chosen One, Ice Enchanter, Shadow Dancer, and Wind Whisperer. They are also fairly classic, with DPS, assassins, or mages. If you're looking for a detailed tier list of all of them, check out our Magicmon: World tier list. It will help you choose the right class at the beginning of your adventure.
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Tip #2 - Take your time understanding the combat mechanics
Even if an auto-battler option is available, it's important to understand the combat mechanics. The most crucial part here is how you use your skills. Each character has four main skills that need to be unlocked first, and they all have a cooldown. So each time you use one, you need to wait a bit before using it again.
Managing these cooldowns is crucial, since launching your skills in the right order can create powerful combos. To figure them out, you'll need to try out different combinations before finding the right ones. Also, be careful when an enemy is about to attack, as dodging is also considered a skill. You can dodge up to three times before having to wait.
Finally, a special, deadly attack is available but needs more time to charge. This skill combines your character's power with their Magicmon's power, so it's a very potent one that you should always use against bosses.
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Tip #3 - Collect more Magicmon
Now let's talk about these creatures. After all, this game is named after them! Like in a Pokémon game, you need to find and capture them with a ball-like item. Each pet caught expands your collection and makes combat a bit easier.
Like with the classes, each Magicmon has specific abilities and stats, and they can be upgraded. To do so, you need to feed them specific items found while playing. Don't focus on only one Magicmon: instead, level up a few of them whenever you can so you'll have more strategic possibilities during battles.
Most Magicmon can be found while playing normally, by finishing quests or exploring the world further.
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Tip #4 - Focus on your quests
Speaking of quests, it's important to remember to focus on the main ones, especially early on. They'll reward you with lots of resources, currency, and EXP, but also unlock numerous features and more modes. One of them is the mount feature, and it's exactly what its name suggests: it gives you a mount to explore your surroundings more quickly.
If you've got some farming to do (and honestly, you will), turn on auto mode and let the AI do the hard work. Keep an eye on it, since it may do funny things like trying to take down enemies that are way too strong for it, but otherwise, you can rely on it.
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Tip #5 - Need even more tips?
Here are some more tips to help you:
- Join a guild as soon as you unlock the feature: it will help you gain extra resources and make progression easier.
- Try to complete a gear set: each set is divided into eight pieces, and each time you find two new pieces, you unlock a stat bonus.
- Complete the Boss Map dungeons: early on, you'll unlock the Boss Map. You should complete these dungeons multiple times daily since they drop rare resources.
- Customise your character: in Magicmon: World, customisation is not just for show; it actually makes your avatar stronger. Whether it's the outfit, the weapon or the hairstyle, you'll gain extra stats.