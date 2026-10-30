StarVaders lets you pilot a mech against aliens using replayable decks, and maybe even rewind time too

Time to save humanity again

Build decks for roguelike battle

Grid-based combat and cool combos

Rewind time and do it all over again

Deckbuilding roguelikes have always had a special place in my heart, which is why I'm doubly looking forward to StarVaders, Snapbreak Games' upcoming, well, deckbuilding roguelike. The hand-drawn feel of the art style adds to its overall charm in my opinion, and since you get to fend off an alien invasion at that, it's already got my attention from the get-go.

Basically, you pilot a cool mech to repel said hostile invaders across a grid-based battlefield, and as you might expect, you'll really need to put your tactical thinking to the test if you want to gain the upper hand. There are all sorts of satisfying combos to chain together to really ramp up the exhilaration of a well-thought-out move. And as it seems like you can even manipulate time to your liking, I feel like the strategic combinations here will be as varied as they can be.

Of course, it's all in the name of saving the human race, which is noble enough of a cause as it is, yes? You can rewind time throughout the roguelike, which adds to the replayability of an already replayable genre.

At the moment, there's not much to say about the mobile version just yet save for the teaser trailer, but you can get a pretty clear sense of how the mechanics will go from this alone. There are different characters with their own sets of skills too, of course - there's even Garu who's apparently "loved by stray dogs". How that translates to intergalactic warfare is anyone's guess, but I suppose it can't hurt to be beloved by good bois and dear doggos in any multiverse.

For now, if you're on the hunt for more replayable adventures you can try your hand in, our list of the best roguelikes on Android might just be your cup of tea.