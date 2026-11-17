It's the classic tale of a young boy climbing a magical plant to the sky!

The climb won't be that simple, and you must navigate the lands to make stalks grow

Step around, and jump to slay and claim treasure as you climb higher and higher

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

Remember fairytales? Of course you do; they comprise over half of all the inspiration for any given piece of media, and there's nothing wrong with that. There's a reason these stories keep getting told, and that's because of how accessible they are. Even with all the fantastical elements that occur in them, they're still pretty easy to follow and learn from. One such tale is that of Jack and the Beanstalk, which teaches you that it's totally okay to steal as long as you go through a botanically provided backdoor and the target happens to be a giant that would eat you if he could. This is the inspiration for Xalezar, who has given us Nymble 2 (giant presence notwithstanding).

While you're never given a name, you fall into the role of a young and adventurous lad just looking to seek glory and fortune, supposedly. He discovers that he has the unique ability to interact with parts of the world by jumping over them. By using his skill, he has learned that certain patches of land will rapidly grow beanstalks leading to the upper levels of the world, which he will happily climb. It's your responsibility to manoeuvre his jumping effectively so that he can make it to the beanstalk safely.

In order to keep climbing, the boy must keep leaping over fertile beanstalk soil. The challenge is that said patches of land are located in isolated areas that can invite all sorts of danger. Luckily, there are plenty of bountiful treasure chests to find in these lands that the boy can open with his jumping powers. Unfortunately, there are also hostile creatures that will be hunting the boy as he moves around the land. As long as he can get the jump on them, he'll live to make it to the beanstalk and get a few gold stars to boot.

Nymble 2 is the second instalment in the 2D puzzle-adventure series about a boy moving up in the world via jumping and magic plants. It's cute, quick, challenging, and a fun little way to keep your mind active while hanging out wherever you are. The more you climb, the more pieces come into play, and the more you'll have to direct your steps and your jumps. The boy has the power of youthful adventure, but sooner or later, he will have to grow up.

Nymble 2 is available to download and play from its itch.io page!