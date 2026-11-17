Not a Gen Z word in sight, phew

Community vote puts Whimsy ahead of runner-up Iconic

New Word of the Year tile explains its meaning

Whimsy is playable across all modes, including solo puzzles

I was fully expecting a Gen Z word to win the Words With Friends Word of the Year. I’m technically part of that group myself, and I still couldn’t tell you what half of them mean, but that’s where I assumed things were heading. I was going to work a few of them into the opener to show willingness, but Whimsy isn’t really one for that, so that idea’s gone out the window.

The community vote ran over email and social media, with Whimsy beating runner-up Iconic in the final round. Iconic doesn’t really do anything for me. Whimsy seems like a good pick, though.

In case you’re wondering, Whimsy is basically being playful or fanciful, whether that’s in how someone acts or how something looks. Zynga says it suits a year where people have been going looking for fun in unexpected places.

There’s a Word of the Year tile on the home screen from today, where you can check the pronunciation and definition, and Whimsy is playable in every mode, head-to-head matches and solo puzzles included. It’s six letters with a Y on the end, so it’s a decent way to get rid of high-value tiles too.

Slang did get a look-in last month, though. The dictionary revamp added more than 25,000 new words, modernised definitions and a first-ever way to report words, and slang like Cooked and Lore joined later in the month.

Words With Friends goes back to the Facebook games days, when Scrabble’s own mobile efforts hadn’t really taken off, and Wordle and the other cult-hit word puzzlers have been grabbing the attention for a while now. A vote like this is a nice way to keep people talking about it, I think.

If you want something else to play while you’re at it, there’s our list of the best puzzle games on iOS.