Supremacy: World War 3 is set to introduce a brand-new collaboration, and its first ever collaboration

G.I. Joe, the hit toy franchise, is coming to the world of Supremacy

Developer Twin Harbour Interactive have teased an upcoming roster of G.I. Joe characters

With 10 years of warfare under its belt, and many more if you count the rest of the Supremacy franchise, Supremacy: World War III has undoubtedly seen plenty of conflict. Now, developer Twin Harbour Interactive has announced their first ever collaboration, featuring none other than the forces of G.I. Joe!

If you're not familiar, G.I. Joe started life as a toy franchise during the plastic action figure craze of the 80s and 90s. Modelled after real-world special forces (and some fictional ones) the multinational forces of G.I. Joe did battle with the sinister, and far more stylised, terrorist army of Cobra.

Yooo Joe!

At the moment, news is still somewhat thin on the ground regarding the collab. We know that the Joes will receive their own dedicated season, and a roster of recognisable characters will also join the fight. Although who exactly those will be, and whether we see Cobra also crop up, isn't yet clear.

For Supremacy: World War III it's a bit of a break from the norm considering the game has mostly hewed closely to a realistic interpretation of warfare. But, hey, it seems that nowadays everyone's being bitten by the collaboration bug, so who can blame them?

Keep your eyes out for more news in the coming days about Supremacy: World War III's G.I. Joe collab, including launch date, full character roster and other goodies to expect. In the meantime stay tuned for all the best news about games such as this, and we'll report as and when it's available!

In the meantime, if you fancy honing your strategy skills, but don't know what to play, then we might just have a few suggestions. Check out our list of the best strategy games on Android for some of our favourite suggestions which you can play right now!