Dicero beginner's guide - 5 tips for mastering the dice
If you want to get off to a good start with Habby's Dicero, check out our beginner's guide.
After months and months of playing Balatro day and night, dreaming about jokers and insane combos, you've finally managed to uninstall it. Congrats! Unfortunately, your next obsession is already here, and it's called Dicero.
Have you ever played Yahtzee? It's a dice game created in the 1950s where you roll five dice to make certain combinations and score points while doing so. Dicero reminds me of this game I used to play on holiday with my grandmother (sorry for the story time).
But before we dive into our Dicero beginner's guide, why not get yourself some free rewards by redeeming these Dicero codes?
Dicero is a mix between a dice game and a roguelite. When you start a new run, you have to fight monsters with the points scored by your dice combinations. You gain EXP, and every time you level up, you have to choose a new skill from three random options.
You also get to loot powerful gear to upgrade your character, such as better weapons, and gain a specific currency used to draw new talents. If all of this sounds interesting yet scary to you, we've got you covered with our Dicero beginner's guide.
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Tip #1 - Focus on getting dice first
At the beginning of each run, you only have two active dice. Your bag can hold up to five active dice, which means more firepower and more possible deadly combinations. So when you level up, you should always choose to add new dice to your bag.
When your bag is full of active and passive dice, you can then choose other skills, such as items that add special effects to your dice. There are quite a lot of skills available, so don't choose randomly. Instead, focus on creating and upgrading a specific build.
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Tip #2 - Don't hesitate to roll your dice again and again
So you're against a powerful monster, and you just rolled two pairs. Seems like a good deal, right? Well, yes, but you can also get better options. Do not hesitate to roll your dice multiple times, since you can do it three times during a round.
From my experience, Dicero is pretty generous when it comes to luck, so the chances are high that you end up with a better combination. Rolling the dice multiple times can even be a whole strategy by itself if you add the right items, as some of them give you extra slashes every time you reroll.
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Tip #3 - Equip and upgrade your gear
Your character can equip a weapon and five different pieces of equipment. And this is not just for show: they give you extra stats, such as more ATK, MAX HP, or DEF. Before starting a new run, make sure you're equipped with your best gear.
You can then upgrade them with the right resources, and even fuse them to further upgrade them. In order to fuse a specific piece of equipment, you need to get a few copies of it in your inventory.
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Tip #4 - Draw new Talents
Talents are as important as gear in Dicero. You can draw new talents with gold and a specific resource, and you should do it whenever you can. Your luck is pretty important here too since, once again, you have to roll a die. The rarity of the talent you get depends on it, and there are three different rarities.
These talents are basically boosts to your stats, and these upgrades are permanent. So, like for the gear, you should check before starting a new run if you can draw more of them. Duplicates are fine since they improve them further.
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Tip #5 - Replay finished levels
In Dicero, there is an option called Star Challenge, and it's a good way to get more resources, especially if you're stuck on a specific level. To unlock those precious rewards, you need stars. And to unlock stars, you need to meet certain conditions.
There are three conditions for each level: clear it, clear it with more than 40% HP, and clear it with more than 70% HP. Chances are high that you won't meet these three conditions on your first playthrough. But after some upgrades, you can retry these older levels to meet the conditions, unlock stars, and unlock your rewards.
If you don't have enough time on your hands, just log in every few hours to pick your AFK rewards. Finally, there are even more rewards waiting for you when you clear new chapters and even encounter new monsters.