Dicero beginner's guide - 5 tips for mastering the dice

If you want to get off to a good start with Habby's Dicero, check out our beginner's guide.

After months and months of playing Balatro day and night, dreaming about jokers and insane combos, you've finally managed to uninstall it. Congrats! Unfortunately, your next obsession is already here, and it's called Dicero.

Have you ever played Yahtzee? It's a dice game created in the 1950s where you roll five dice to make certain combinations and score points while doing so. Dicero reminds me of this game I used to play on holiday with my grandmother (sorry for the story time).

But before we dive into our Dicero beginner's guide, why not get yourself some free rewards by redeeming these Dicero codes?

Dicero is a mix between a dice game and a roguelite. When you start a new run, you have to fight monsters with the points scored by your dice combinations. You gain EXP, and every time you level up, you have to choose a new skill from three random options.

You also get to loot powerful gear to upgrade your character, such as better weapons, and gain a specific currency used to draw new talents. If all of this sounds interesting yet scary to you, we've got you covered with our Dicero beginner's guide.