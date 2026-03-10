Dicero is the new upcoming release from Archero developers Habby where good rolls are key

Roll them bones

Dicero is the latest upcoming release arriving from the folks at Habby

The Archero devs are introducing new dice-rolling mechanics and other twists on the formula

Expect fast-paced third-person roguelite adventures from the upcoming release this April

The dice giveth, and the dice taketh away. That's the motto of any TTRPG or wargaming player. And for Habby, the developers behind Archero 1 and 2, it seems to be the ethos of the upcoming Dicero. A roguelite adventure slated for release on iOS and Android this April, it focuses squarely on dice as a core mechanic.

How exactly that works, however, is a little up in the air, as all we have to go on for the moment are screenshots and store listings. But from those alone, Dicero looks quite exciting, with a third-person perspective and high-fidelity but crunchy pixel graphics.

The main focus for the dice seems to be on unleashing your skills, those being the main draw in strategising and creating your build. Of course, Habby aren't known for their in-the-weeds mechanics or builds, and the focus here is squarely on exciting action with a little bit of planning and strategy.

Dicing with death

Personally, I would be surprised if Dicero makes use of dice as a constant mechanic. I think the most likely inclusion will be as a means of boosting the power of your abilities, adding a certain element of randomness. Using dice for every attack would probably be unfeasible and a little frustrating for people who don't want random chance to affect their success.

Other than that, I quite like the look of Dicero, with its slated release on April 22nd or thereabouts. It's got a clean look, and once we see it in action, I think it'll be quite fast-paced and exciting.

Still, there's plenty out there in the way of competition for roguelite and roguelike fans, so they'll be up against it. Why not take a gander at our list of the best roguelites and roguelikes on mobile to see what our particular picks are from the genre?