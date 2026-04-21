Talking Tom Gold Run dashes into Ancient Egypt in new Relic Rush update

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Get ready for a toxic twist

Talking Tom Gold Run’s Relic Rush event takes the pursuit to Ancient Egypt

Outrun a toxic gas cloud that closes in throughout the stage

Unlock a secret level and obtain new outfits for Talking Becca and Talking Angela

Outfit7’s popular dynamic runner, Talking Tom Gold Run, is heading to the land of the Pharaohs today, as the latest Relic Rush event sends Talking Tom and his friends chasing after the larcenous Roy Rakoon in a brand-new Egyptian-themed adventure.

Get ready for Relic Rush

Relic Rush is the high-velocity event that drops players into a brand new locale: the desert plains of Egypt. The twist? A toxic gas cloud will be constantly pursuing you as you chase Roy.

Needless to say, this results in a relentless kind of pressure with little margin for error; any hesitation or missed jump can end with the cloud consuming your favourite characters and taking them out of the game. Here’s a run down on what you can expect.

Survival Reimagined

Crumbling ruins provide unstable platforms that collapse underfoot, adding an extra layer of danger that’s made even more challenging by Reactive Pacing - a system which sees the speed of the gas increase the further you progress. You’ll also need to keep your eyes peeled for hazards like Rolling Stone Spheres and Sand Spike Floors. On the plus side, the ancient setting removes modern elements like buses and traffic, so you’ll have fewer distractions to contend with.

Exclusive Rewards

The Relic Rush event will run until May 2nd, 2026, with additional content planned later this year to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary. Players can unlock exclusive rewards, including two new outfits: Explorer Becca, an adventure-themed look, and Cleo-Cat-Ra Angela, a royal-inspired skin tied to the Egyptian setting. These are obtained using a new in-game currency, Scarab Tokens. For experienced players, a hidden Secret Level is also available as an additional challenge, requiring a deep run into the ruins to unlock.

If you’re ready to dive-in and take Tom on his latest adventure then you can download and play Talking Tom Gold Run for free right now from the App Store and Google Play.