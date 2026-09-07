Dice a Million is the latest Balatro-like to hit mobile with a dice-rolling twist

Dice A Million is the latest to hit the market for Android, and soon for iOS

Roll a fistful of dice to reach a nearly impossible one-million score threshold

Use various strange dice and dice-like objects, as well as crazy modifiers, to reach that target

Dice A Million, the roguelike dice-roller, is out now on Android, and arriving soon on iOS. The latest Balatro-like to hit the market, Dice A Million also looks to be evading the ever-increasing potholes of oversaturation. And it does so by taking one of the oldest pastimes known to man, with a distinctive twist on classic dice.

Dice A Million's objective is simple: to roll a million cumulatively. Of course, with only a handful of six-sided dice, that may seem impossible, or at least extremely tedious. But, like with any Balatro-style roguelike, you'll be able to modify your hand with all manner of different dice (and other objects) to help build outrageous combos.

Roll them bones!

Of course, there's more than just a lofty number standing in your way. Different hands will provide a variety of modifiers that can both help and hinder you, while bosses will require a versatile fistful of dice to cope with them.

All this is rendered in the familiar surreal style of games like Balatro, Dice of Kalma or Gambonanza. The mobile release also sees the debut of the version 1.1 update, which features a new hand, 17 new dice and 12 new 'rings' (another type of upgrade) added to the game.

Personally, I'm not sure how I feel about Dice A Million. It certainly isn't Balatro, but that doesn't mean it's bad. However, with everything from CloverPit to Ultrapool coming to mobile, at some point I think the genre is going to hit a wall where there's simply nothing else to 'Balatro-ify.'

But that certainly hasn't happened yet. And if you, like myself, think the format still has legs, then you'll be glad to know there's plenty like Balatro to play on mobile. Just take a look at our curated list of the five mobile games like Balatro to see some of our picks!