Dice of Kalma beginner's guide: Our top six tips & tricks for cheating Death

Starting off with Dice of Kalma? Check out our beginner's guide for the top tricks to cheat death in this Balatro-like er...dice-builder?

Dice of Kalma is the latest Balatro-like roguelike to hit mobile

Take on Death itself in a deadly game of chance and dice rolls

Use our top six starter tips to get in with a chance of cheating the reaper

The 'Balatro-like' has become something of a phenomenon on mobile as of late. Alongside roguelike deckbuilders, there's a good mix of the great, the good and the mediocre. And with that popularity, it takes a lot to stand out, but one which really caught our eye was the intriguing Dice of Kalma.

Playing against death is a common trope in stories going back millennia. And Dice of Kalma challenges you to do just that as you duke it out against the guardian of the underworld, Kalma, in order to reclaim your life. Pretty high stakes, all things considered.

Dice of Kalma beginner's guide

But what do you need to know before jumping in, and what kind of tips and tricks will help you beat death itself? Well, read on in our Dice of Kalma beginner's guide to find out how to dice with death (and, hopefully, come out on top)!