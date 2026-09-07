Bleach Mirrors High hits pre-registration and reveals more of the official series follow-up

Bleach Mirrors High has opened pre-registration on iOS and Android

The official series continuation lets you design and play as your own Soul Reaper

It also features new characters designed by series creator Tite Kubo

After years of relative quiet, Tite Kubo's hit manga Bleach made a roaring comeback with the launch of the Thousand-Year Blood War anime, which adapts the latter part of the series. Now, capitalising on that surge in popularity, Bleach Mirrors High has opened pre-registration on iOS and Android for the official series continuation!

Set after the end of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, Bleach Mirrors High features both the characters you know and love from throughout the series, as well as new additions to the cast designed by Tite Kubo himself. You'll even be able to design and play as your own Soul Reaper, including crafting your own Zanpakuto sword!

Mirror, mirror on the wall...

In terms of gameplay, Bleach Mirrors High sees you forming a three-character party to take into battle. By the looks of things, the combat system follows a relatively traditional, turn-based RPG format, but with a few twists such as the addition of different attack cards you can slot in and out of your inventory.

Naturally, with how flashy the attacks are in Bleach, you can expect the same kind of action, with SOUL DRIVER (emphasis theirs) allowing you to link together combos for massive damage, which is quite an interesting mechanic for a turn-based RPG.

Being able to play your own custom character in an existing universe is one of the main appeals of games like Bleach Mirrors High. And for fans who've gotten another taste of the series with the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, I reckon an official continuation on mobile will be enough to draw them in.

Japan's most famous cultural export has inspired plenty of mobile spinoffs. If you want a gander at just a small selection of them, why not check out our list of the best anime mobile games for some of our favourite picks?