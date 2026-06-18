Idle Angels adds fan-voted collaboration skins, Zodiac rewards and free characters during 6th anniversary

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Six years and counting

Three new collab skins to collect

Daily login rewards and two free characters up for grabs

New Zodiac-themed event

Idle Angels is celebrating six years of service by thanking the fans first and foremost - and when any studio appreciates its community with fan-centred events, that's always a good thing.

In particular, the 6th anniversary festivities include the special launch of the top collaboration skin as voted on by the community during the "Pick Your Angel, Watch Her Shine" event. This means that you can look forward to seeing the winners pop up in the idle RPG - and that's Hera: Pizza Delivery Girl in first place. Meanwhile, the runner-up skin, Hela: Racing Theme, and third place skin, SimCheong: Baseball First Pitch Girl, will launch later in July and August, respectively. It's a lovely way to modernise the classic mythological characters, spicing up your roster with a touch of present-day flair.

There's also the new Zodiac-themed feature, in which you input your own Zodiac sign into the RPG for some extra goodies. This means that if you happen to have the same sign as the Zodiac of the month, you get to enjoy special rewards. Seasonal PvP buffs will also rotate alongside the Zodiac cycle, offering different gameplay advantages and encouraging players to adapt their strategies over time.

Of course, no anniversary celebration would be complete without some daily login bonuses! The first week will put MR-Perseus up for grabs from June 18th to the 25th, followed by MR-Cancer from June 26th to July 2nd.

If you're keen on adding the two free characters to your lineup - not to mention enjoying all the perks of the anniversary festivities and some nifty new skins to boot - you can download Idle Angels from the App Store and Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases, or you can also join the community of followers on Facebook for all the latest!