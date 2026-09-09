Diablo Immortal to preview its collaboration with iconic 90s antihero Spawn at BlizzCon 2026

Time to get your green goo flowing, because iconic anti-hero Spawn is coming to Diablo Immortal

The announcement comes ahead of an exclusive panel featuring creator Todd McFarlane at BlizzCon

Spawn was the flagship character for independent publisher Image Comics for decades

Diablo is a series which proudly wears its mix of dark fantasy and heavy metal influences on its sleeve. So it shouldn't surprise anyone that Diablo Immortal is set to team up with a real icon of all that's grim and gritty, as Todd McFarlane's famous super-antihero Spawn is set to enter the world of Sanctuary.

For the moment, we don't know exactly what the event, the latest of a string of collaborations, will entail. Although we do know that Todd McFarlane, the artist and writer who first created Spawn back in the early 90s, will be intimately involved. At BlizzCon 2026, there'll not only be a panel discussing the collaboration, but also a live Q&A, drawing session and artwork signing.

Immortality hurts

Spawn, a penitent government operative named Al Simmons, turned antiheroic Hellspawn, was the flagship character for McFarlane's Image Comics alongside being a real symbol of creator-driven (and owned) storytelling. While Spawn may not be the household name he once was, the combination of tortured heroics, grim, gritty storytelling and lashings of violence makes him a perfect fit for Diablo Immortal.

It's also symbolic of just how much Blizzcon has developed over the years that creators like Todd McFarlane, a famed creator in his own right, are just one small part of an event packed with announcements for mobile, PC and beyond.

If you're lucky enough to be attending BlizzCon 2026 in person, keep an eye out for the panel, running from 6 pm to 7 pm on Sunday, 13th. For the rest of us, watch this space because we'll be bringing you more details on the collaboration as they arrive!

In the meantime, if you want to find other great ARPG experiences on mobile that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with an icon of the genre, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Diablo Immortal to see what we've picked out?