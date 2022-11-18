ASUS officially unveils the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition, now available for pre-order

Good news for eager Diablo fans - ASUS has just unveiled the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition, a sleek new addition to its Republic of Gamers lineup in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment. The limited edition device boasts a themed design showcasing the popular MMO action RPG along with exclusive accessories that will appeal to fans and collectors alike.

The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is a powerhouse fueled by the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, allowing players to venture across Sanctuary and battle against demonic foes with ease. The exclusive Aura RGB Diablo Immortal logo adds to the overall visual appeal of the device, along with the Hellfire Red semi-matte finish that completes the stylish package. Exclusive accessories include the Horadric Cube Giftbox, Worldstone Phone Box, Shield Blessing Aero Case, Map of Sanctuary, Fahir's Light, and Immortality Ejector Pin.

The gaming smartphone also features a custom user interface plus themed live wallpapers and other customisation elements that keep in sync with the game. With its 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS3.1 ROM, the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is a worthy tool players can rely on when it comes to vanquishing the minions of the Lord of Terror.

If you're keen on getting your hands on this beauty, you can pre-order from the official website or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments. In the meantime, you can also get a headstart by giving Diablo Immortal a go on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

