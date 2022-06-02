Diablo Immortal has finally released on Android and iOS after a long wait

It’s here! Blizzard Entertainment’s highly anticipated title, Diablo Immortal has finally launched on Android and iOS. Fans have been waiting for this day for so long, with millions of people who had pre-registered for the game, finally having a chance to jump back into the ultra-popular franchise.

If somehow you managed to not hear anything about the game, Diablo Immortal is an MMO action RPG which sees players embark on a journey through the Sanctuary. There, they will conquer lands, explore the vastness in front of them and socialize with friends and other characters, all while staying one step ahead of the army of the Burning Hells. The Lord of Damnation, Skarn, along with this army is looking for shattered fragments of the Worldstone, and you, the player are the only one who can stop him. Players can go solo or group up with friends to fight his massive war, in a story set between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III.

Speaking about the launch, Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment, said: “We’re thrilled to now be able to put the newest entry in the Diablo series in players’ hands. The visceral gameplay, dark story, and depth of character customization that Diablo is known for are all here in Diablo Immortal. And with this being a AAA free-to-play Blizzard game, it was important to us to give players a full and highly engaging core game experience—including upcoming features, character classes, story, and more—completely free.”

Diablo Immortal saw a whopping 35 million pre-registrations which pretty much knocks out of the park most of the campaigns other games have held. This month, everyone logging in and completing the game will be rewarded with the Horadrim Cosmetic Set.

What are you waiting for then? Download Diablo Immortal now for free on the App Store and Google Play.