Where to farm legendary items in Diablo Immortal?

Farming Legendary items sounds pretty tedious - find a dungeon you like, and need, wait for other players to team up with you (if you're not in an active Warband) and then spend hours upon hours just mindlessly farming. But what if all that was just a myth? What if you could farm Legendary items in Diablo Immortal in just a few select and easy-to-grind spots? That would definitely make things a lot easier.

We've tried all of the dungeons in the game, and we've selected a few of the most profitable ones to run and try to acquire all the gear pieces you need in order to make your character stronger and get tons of EXP in the process.

Before we dive into the guide, we need to talk about something that many players are not aware of, and that is what people call a "hidden cap" in Diablo Immortal.

Fear not, the hidden cap for looting legendary items (okay, maybe a little)

What this hidden cap is and how it affects players is something many people noticed and mentioned - if you're unaware of this, players can pick up to 6 Legendary items a day with a pretty decent drop rate. However, after having picked those 6 Legendaries, the drop chance will dramatically decrease. One thing to note about this drop rate, however, is that it doesn't affect end-game bosses. That's right - if you have the CP necessary and a pretty strong team to help you out, you can actually farm these bosses, and they have a pretty high chance (by default) to drop Legendaries.

There are several spots past level 60 where you can farm, and we're going to mainly discuss those since pre-level 60 you will probably just do all the classic dungeons and raids and try to clear Hell 1 before moving to Hell 2, where the "juicier" drops are.

Why should you farm Legendary items in Diablo Immortal?

This is arguably the most important question a player could have - how and why having better Legendaries is so important?

By default, items come with given attributes (Vitality, Strength, and so on), as well as Magic. Naturally, the better the stats on a piece of gear, the better it is for the player equipping them.

The absolute best items in the game should have 3 Attributes and 3 Magic stats (Critical hit, Atk Damage increase). However, these are pretty rare to find, so you will need to try your luck acquiring lots of Legendaries until you finally get the ones with the specific stats you're looking for (depending on your class).

How to acquire more Legendary items?

"First Kill of the Day" - this is the daily login bonus that rewards you with one random Legendary item after 7 days of playing the game and killing at least one boss per day.

- this is the daily login bonus that rewards you with one random Legendary item after 7 days of playing the game and killing at least one boss per day. From the Battle Pass - at level 10, the Battle Pass will reward players with a random Legendary Off-Hand Weapon.

- at level 10, the Battle Pass will reward players with a random Legendary Off-Hand Weapon. Hilts Trader - at the Hilts Trader NPC players can exchange once a week around 1600 Hilts for a random Legendary item. This option is a pretty expensive one, so it's not something you should look towards in the early stages of the game when you still don't know what is good for your class and what isn't.

- at the Hilts Trader NPC players can exchange once a week around 1600 Hilts for a random Legendary item. This option is a pretty expensive one, so it's not something you should look towards in the early stages of the game when you still don't know what is good for your class and what isn't. Drops - quite obviously, everyone has a chance to acquire Legendaries via drops. It's pretty rare to get them from the normal enemies, but from bosses and dungeons, you have higher chances of getting them.

- quite obviously, everyone has a chance to acquire Legendaries via drops. It's pretty rare to get them from the normal enemies, but from bosses and dungeons, you have higher chances of getting them. Bounties - every player can (and should) complete Bounties every day since these give quite a bit of EXP and have a chance to reward you with Legendary items upon completion. We recommend doing these teamed up with other players grouped up.

- every player can (and should) complete Bounties every day since these give quite a bit of EXP and have a chance to reward you with Legendary items upon completion. We recommend doing these teamed up with other players grouped up. Elder Rifts - these have an average chance to drop Legendaries, and they're pretty quick, so you should always run them when you have the chance

- these have an average chance to drop Legendaries, and they're pretty quick, so you should always run them when you have the chance Exchange at Rarities & Antiquities NPC - also known as the "gambling" method, this is something that comes extremely expensive and is not always worth it, because the chances of you getting Legendaries are pretty low. Still, it's one way to acquire them, and if you have some extra Gold laying around, you can always try your luck at the NPC!

This article is going to list some of our favourite spots to farm Legendaries in, but we're also going to list some of the commonly known ways of acquiring Legendary items, just in case you're unfamiliar with them.

Now that we covered some of the main ways of acquiring Legendary items in Diablo Immortal, let's go ahead and talk about where you can actually farm for them!