Diablo Immortal - 7 Newbie mistakes to avoid

Picture this - you just started playing Diablo Immortal, and you're caught up in a tornado of mixed reviews regarding the game. Is it good? Is it pay to win? Is it actually bad? The truth is, you can't make up your mind until you've actually played the game for some time and reached a point where you can challenge some of its endgame content.

So, what is a reasonable conclusion to the madness? It's pretty simple - there are some things you need to avoid, and some things you should focus on in the game in order to be successful. In today's article, we are going to cover all the mistakes in Diablo Immortal that new players make, how you can avoid them, and what you should do instead.

From gambling all your Gold away at the NPC in hope of some decent items, to failing to transfer your gear rank, we're going to cover everything so you should always be on top of your game. Before you get started though, you should also take a look at some actual beginner tips - we've covered useful in-game tips to help you get more EXP and gear up, so you should definitely check those out as well!

Then why are we talking about the mistakes players make in Diablo Immortal?

Many players come to the conclusion that the game is too difficult or they decide it's not worth their time after making a couple of mistakes - that is something we really want to avoid, so we've compiled an article where we list some of the most common mistakes players make in Diablo Immortal.

By avoiding them you will have a much easier time advancing in the game, so make sure you read these and embed them into your mind before diving into the game. We've got 7 newbie mistakes every player should avoid, so without further ado, let's dive right in!