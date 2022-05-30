Diablo Immortal is releasing soon on mobile and the roadmap to launch is here

Are to prepared to embark on a journey to Hell?

The highly anticipated mobile version of the Diablo franchise, Diablo Immortal is finally launching in the next couple of days. On June 2nd, the roadway to hell will unlock and Blizzard has given fans a roadmap just ahead of release. Players will embark on this perilous journey through the Sanctuary where they will look for pieces of the shattered Worldstone.

Most of the world will be able to begin playing Diablo Immortal on June 2nd at 10 am PDT for mobile and PC. The app rollout will slowly begin on June 1st itself, with pretty much everyone being able to hop into the game by June 3rd. Of course, as mentioned earlier, the Southeast Asian regions will only be able to download Diablo after June 22nd to ensure that game servers have been established to ensure players receive better connectivity and ping.

Downloading will be just like any other game. Just search for it on the App/Play Store and click install. For cross-progression, a little extra effort will be required. Players must create a Battle.net account that will allow for cross-play between mobile and PC. Mobile players will start off on guest accounts which can then be transitioned into an official account, post which players will be able to seamlessly transition between PC and mobile. Blizzard has set up a Community Support Portal for anyone facing issues as well.

Diablo Immortal will see a massive world with over eight zones to traverse and multiple characters like Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard to choose from. All this, is to look for fragments of the Worldstone before the forces of Burning Hell get them first. The Lord of Damnation, Skarn (not to be confused with Michael Scarn of The Office) is behind all of this and only you can save Sanctuary.

Do you have what it takes to defeat Skarn? Then, pre-register quickly for Diablo Immortal on the App Store and Google Play. June 2nd is so close!