Diablo Immortal is finally launching for iOS and Android in June

If you’re a Diablo fan then there is great news for you as Diablo Immortal will release for Android and iOS soon and enter open beta on PC at launch. Blizzard has just announced that it will launch on June 2nd. Built entirely from the ground up, this upcoming title will be the franchise’s most ambitious entry yet. . With complete crossplay availability, players will have no issues when transitioning between PC and mobile to progress through the game.

Diablo Immortal is an MMOARPG, set between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III. The Worldstone was corrupted and shattered into pieces throughout the realm. Time is of the essence and these fragments must be found before they reach the hands of the forces of the Burning Hells who wish to use them for their own malicious purposes.

In the Sanctuary, players must choose one of six classes – Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, or Wizard. Their character travels through Westmarch and eight distinctive regions as they are tasked with protecting the Sanctuary. Allies will be there everywhere as players can form Warbands with up to eight others or even join forces with new and returning Diablo characters like Deckard Cain.

This massive world will force players to form alliances and band together to take part in group challenges such as Helliquary Raid Bosses. They can also form clans up with up to 150 others to take on unique challenges and earn Clan Achievements. The Cycle of Strife system also allows everyone to squad up to fight a war, with the highest ranked being awarded the Eternal Crown to become the leader of the Immortals. They must also defend their position in tough PvP battles which include 1v30 showdowns as well.

Pre-registrations are ongoing and you can still pre-register for Diablo Immortal on the App Store and Google Play. The game has already crossed over 30 million pre-registrations.