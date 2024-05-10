Amanda the Adventurer is a horror game about a kids' show, coming to mobile this year

Unravel the truth behind an unsettling kids' show as you watch tape after tape.

Amanda the Adventurer is coming to mobile and consoles this year

The game has Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam

Learn the truth behind this strange kids' show

Indie horror game Amanda the Adventurer will launch on mobile and gaming consoles later this year. Created by Ontario, Canada-based game developer MANGLEDmaw Games, Amanda the Adventurer was released on Steam last year, where it boasts Overwhelmingly Positive reviews.

You play as Riley Parker, who, after inheriting their Aunt Kate's house, finds a pile of old VHS tapes next to an old TV in the attic. Inspecting the tapes, you discern they are episodes of an early 2000s kids' cartoon but not one you're familiar with. You decide to pop one of these tapes into the VCR, and so your horrifying adventure begins.

Riley soon finds themselves unsettled by the way Amanda and her sheep sidekick Wooly seem to be speaking directly to them. Convinced Amanda needs something, Riley becomes obsessed with the tapes of this strange children’s cartoon.

This intriguing horror game features grueling escape room-style puzzles which you'll solve using clues hidden within the VHS tapes. You'll explore your new home and view the unsettling tapes as you unravel the truth behind the tapes. Just make sure you do everything Amanda tells you to, or she may get angry.

DreadXP, the publisher who brought the game to Steam, is also bringing the game to mobile. The company is known for publishing horror tiles such as My Friendly Neighborhood, Sucker for Love and The Mortuary Assistant.

Amanda the Adventurer will be available for Android, iOS and all major gaming consoles this year. If you’re interested in checking out this unnerving horror game, can download a free demo of the game via Steam.

MANGLEDmaw Games is currently developing a sequel to Amanda the Adventurer. To learn more about the game and its upcoming sequel, follow publisher DreadXP on X (Twitter) or Discord. You can also follow the game directly on X.