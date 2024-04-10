Devil Knights Idle offers easy growth mechanics and offline rewards, now open for pre-registration on iOS and Android

A hack-and-slash adventure but without the hardcore grind

In case you missed it, Mobirix has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Devil Knights Idle, letting you dive into a hack-and-slash adventure but without the hardcore grind. The idle game offers action-packed combat on your quest to grow the strongest Devil Knight, with easy character progression that does away with the tediousness of your average RPG.

In Devil Knights Idle, as the title suggests, you can look forward to quick growth mechanics that let you promote your Devil as you progress through the game. You can also reap rewards even when you're offline, so you can keep putting your combat prowess to the test across challenging dungeons while gathering new gear at the same time.

Take on epic boss fights as well across this dark fantasy tale, and level up your equipment to create your own combos and switch up your character's appearance to suit your personal style best.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out and pre-registering for Devil Knights Idle on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. The App Store also says it's expected to launch on April 15th, but do take that with a grain of salt as these dates often change without notice.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.