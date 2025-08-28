Pokémon Go's Wild Areas make a return this year in upcoming event

Going wild

Pokémon Go's Wild Area event makes a return this year

This time around, it's Dark and Fairy-type Pokémon making their presence known

Mighty Pokémon present a whole new challenge, requiring event-exclusive Safari Balls to capture

If you missed out on it the first time, then we've got big news for you as we start heading into the latter half of the year. As winter approaches, it may seem as if there's little to look forward to post-summer. But that's not the case as Pokémon Go's Wild Area event makes a massive return!

Taking place in two parts, a citywide experience in Nagasaki from November 7th to 9th and a global event from November 15th to 16th, Wild Area is a major new event for Niantic's hit creature collector.

Wild Area sees you taking on Dark and Fairy-type Pokémon, including new additions such as Grimmsnarl. These Pokémon are joined by the so-called Mighty Pokémon, major challenges that require the use of the event-exclusive Go Safari Balls to capture.

Walk on the wild side

The ticketing for the global event will be priced at $11.99 (or your local equivalent), and you'll nab an exclusive flower crown cosmetic as part of the bargain. The event will also see the debut of Shiny Impidimp and Shiny Hatenna, as part of two rotating hours, with Lurking Dark hour and Fanciful Fairy hour, respectively.

The mighty Pokémon themselves will prove to be a major challenge, boasting higher attack, defence and HP ratings. You might even encounter Shiny Mighty Pokémon if you're lucky. But either way, for the price of entry, this is one reason for you to get up off the couch and head out into the dismal weather come November!

