Battlezone Saga: Gacha Diva codes (September 2026) - Need some more Diamonds, Energy Supply, and Gold?

No one likes running out of resources in a gacha game. It halts progression and collecting. So, we've collected these Battlezone Saga: Gacha Diva codes to help out.

I always appreciate a game that sets out its stall early. Battlezone Saga: Gacha Diva is, for better or worse, exactly what it sounds like. If collecting sci-fi waifus is your jam, you won’t be disappointed here. The battle animations being highly entertaining helps, of course.

The biggest problem is running out of Energy or resources to help you upgrade your troops or acquire new characters. While that is inevitable if you can't stop playing, these Battlezone Saga: Gacha Diva codes can help hold it off a little longer. With them, you can get Diamonds, Gold and Energy Supply capsules to keep you in the good fight.

Battlezone Saga: Gacha Diva codes

BSGD2027 – x100 Diamond

– x100 Diamond BSGDGO – 50k Gold, x3 Energy Supply

– 50k Gold, x3 Energy Supply BSGDSTORE – 50k Gold

There are currently no expired codes.

How to redeem Battlezone Saga: Gacha Diva codes

There are no restrictions on when you can start redeeming Battlezone Saga: Gacha Diva codes beyond needing to complete the tutorial. So once you're free to tap around at will, simply follow the steps below to get your goodies:

Tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen to open the Settings menu.

icon in the top-right corner of the screen to open the menu. From there, hit the Manage Service button on the left.

This opens a few options, but you want to tap Exchange Gifts to open the code redemption screen.

to open the code redemption screen. Then, enter a code from above as written and hit Confirm .

. If successful, the smallest confirmation message ever will appear to the right of the redemption box. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it situation. Thankfully, a code not working is more obvious, so you'll know either way.

Once redeemed, head to your in-game mailbox to claim your items.

How to get more Battlezone Saga: Gacha Diva codes

Proficient City Hong Kong runs a Facebook page where new codes get posted. However, you will have to scroll and scan through reams of text to find them. As such, it's much easier to check back on this page, as we'll post any new codes here straight away. And we're less fussed about hiding them. They're always right there at the top!

And now that you've grabbed free goodies here, why not get some for another game? We've got Nekomancer codes and Ever Night: Reawakening codes ready to go, among many others.