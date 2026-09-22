BanG Dream! Our Notes brings five bands and a new rhythm system to iOS and Android

Mind the puncuation

Follow five bands across original stories

Relive anime arcs with new episodes

Hit Gekiso sections in five-player rhythm battles

This is my third time writing MyGO!!!!! into an article, and I'm still counting the exclamation marks to make sure all five made it. At least it's the last time I'll be doing it for a pre-release piece, because BanG Dream! Our Notes has finally launched on iOS and Android. Thankfully, the other four bands are a bit more restrained with their punctuation, Ikka Dumb Rock! aside.

The story gets most of the attention this time. MyGO!!!!!, Ave Mujica and Mugendai MewType all have their anime arcs retold from a game-exclusive perspective, with extra episodes that carry on past where the shows stop. As Iwan noted, the combination of rhythm gameplay with narrative has become pretty popular.

As for the other two bands, Millsage and Ikka Dumb Rock!, start from nothing with completely original stories. That's 25 members across five bands, told through what's called a Cinematic Story System, so characters move and emote properly during scenes, and some moments get fully animated sequences with new cuts.

On the rhythm side, Gekiso Live is the big new system. Back when pre-registration opened, I said it looked closer to Guitar Hero than anything the series had done before, and I'm sticking with that. Special Gekiso sections drop into songs mid-performance, and combos and timing decide how they go. Up to five of you can play together in real time.

The tracklist mixes originals from the anime with covers. Mayoiuta and a MyGO!!!!! version of Haruhikage are in, along with Ave Mujica's KiLLKiSS, Mugen My World from Mugendai MewType, Kishi Kaisen from millsage and Homie's Tie!! from Ikka Dumb Rock!. More covers are on the way, and the newest MyGO!!!!! and Ave Mujica tracks will land in-game before anywhere else.

BanG Dream! Our Notes is free-to-play and out now on iOS and Android.

While you're at it, check out our list of the best gacha games on iOS!