War Robots adds a glitchy battlefield and a robot built around turret swarms

Icarus Technologies has broken reality

Dedopali brings turret swarms to the battlefield

Iaraghi weapons reward patience with piercing shots

Shell returns with an Ultimate overhaul

After last month's Sun, Sea, Steel, you'd think the folks at Pixonic would steer clear of anything named after the lad from Greek myth who flew too close to the sun. Apparently not. The new Simulation Errors event in War Robots has Icarus Technologies tampering with virtual reality, and it's rolling out now.

The lore calls it a fight between truth and digital deception, which, given how much of your feed is AI-generated these days, sounds less like sci-fi than it used to. Gameplay-wise, it means a glitchy virtual battlefield and a lot more turrets.

Most of those turrets belong to Dedopali, the new Icarus flagship and the first robot with the Engineer specialisation. It's built for mid-range zone control, launching swarms of autonomous weapon pods with a charge-and-release ability.

One of its turrets can also fire a projectile that lifts targets into a helpless GravityLift state. When things get too hot, it glitch-teleports out of the way and repositions its pod battery.

Backing it up are the new Iaraghi weapons, mid-range guns that charge energy while they're idle. Let them fill up, and the released shot ignores Defense Points, Forcefields and Reflectors, so patient snipers are going to have a nice time.

Prena, the new tactical drone, is made for Icarus “bug” frames and Dedopali, cleansing Lockdown and Root when you go invisible and boosting pod damage, with a bonus against anything stuck in GravityLift. Dedopali's own pilot pushes swarm missile damage more seriously, and Blinds targets on top.

Not everything is new, though. DSC has brought back Shell, the classic aggressive brawler, with an Ultimate overhaul that gives it more base durability and a higher top speed. Ultimate Glacier and Rime rockets round out the build with bigger area-of-effect damage and faster flight.

Simulation Errors is part of War Robots update 12.4, which is out now on iOS and Android.

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