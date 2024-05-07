Cheech & Chong's Kush Kingdom brings back the stoner duo in a new match-3 title

Help these stoners build the paradise of their dreams

Match-3 puzzler where new areas unlock with progression

Create an entire paradise of buildings and other locations for the stoners

Unlock special abilities and boosters

East Side Games and Funkitron have just announced the release of their latest mobile game, Cheech & Chong’s Kush Kingdom, which brings the iconic duo back for another whimsical adventure. The predecessor - Cheech and Chong Bud Farm - was downloaded over three million times thanks to its humorous gameplay. The fun’s back, this time as an entertaining match-3 puzzler.

Cheech & Chong’s Kush Kingdom has a lot more to do than just making trios and completing levels. As you progress and solve multiple puzzles, you will unlock new areas like the mansion and weed garden, win primo prizes, and unlock several powerful boosters. Bonus levels will further grant you bucketloads of coins and special treasures.

Besides this game, the Cheech & Chong brand itself has been massively expanding. If you don’t know about it, it’s a cannabis lifestyle brand that advocates for the use of weed by providing high-quality and safe cannabis products. Last year, they opened multiple dispensaries and released new consumer goods like help TCH beverages.

If you're looking for similar titles, here’s a list of the best match-3 games to play on Android!

Speaking about their latest title, CEO of Funkitron, Dave Walls, said: “I grew up watching Cheech & Chong’s films. I couldn’t be more excited to now offer a match-3 game featuring these iconic characters. The team put a lot of love and care into creating this game, ensuring that it captures the essence of Cheech & Chong’s humour and charm. It’s a fantastic blend of nostalgia and modern gameplay, and I believe fans will thoroughly enjoy the experience.”

Cheech & Chong’s Kush Kingdom is now available on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it by clicking on your preferred link below. If you're looking for more information, then head on over to their official website.