Bleach: Brave Souls celebrates 80 million downloads with new characters, login bonuses and more

KLab Inc. has announced an exciting series of festivities for Bleach: Brave Souls, letting players join in on all the fun of the game's 80 Million Downloads Worldwide! Celebration Campaign. In particular, the 3D action game is thanking fans for their love and support with the 80 Million Downloads Celebration Cycle Summons that will run until September 16th. Here, you can take advantage of plenty of special gacha rates where each step offers a bonus, with a 5-Star character that's guaranteed every 5 steps up to Step 30.

In addition, the latest update to Bleach: Brave Souls will give away a Battle Ready 6-Star Summons Ticket for an epic level 200 6-Star character. This comes on top of special login bonuses, plus the addition of Bambietta, Quilge, and Ebern as new characters that you can pull from the gacha until September 12th. If you're curious about which ones to add to your roster, this handy tier list should help you pick the best characters, by the way!

There are tons of other festivities in store for you, which include the Power-Up Festival, the Revival Candle Daily Rare Loot Quest, the 80 Million Downloads Power-Up Set, the 80 Million Downloads Pack (3 Types), Free x10 Accessory Machine, Free 5 Star Accessory Machine and so much more.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Bleach: Brave Souls on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek of the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.