Demian Saga is officially launching on April 13th, with bountiful pre-registration rewards up for grabs

Haegin has officially announced the launch date for Demian Saga, the studio's upcoming mobile RPG. Coming to both iOS and Android on April 13th, the game is ramping up the festivities ahead of the release date with tons of special in-game goodies in store for players who sign up during the pre-registration period.

In Demian Saga, players can look forward to embarking on a swashbuckling pirate adventure on a quest to find legendary Ooparts called “Demian”, all while recruiting colourful characters across five nations along the way. Combat is a strategic affair where formations can make or break a match; plus, players can score rewards even when they're logged off.

According to Haegin, “We will finally be revealing Demian Saga to the world on the 13th of April. The game is going through final preparations, and everyone is working hard to release it in its best state. Please look forward to Demian Saga for content that can be enjoyed for hours, a vast world, and charming characters.”

As for the pre-registration rewards, players can expect to nab five Gold Bags, 3,000 Gems, five EXP Bags, a treasure map set, five Skill Powder Bags, an Epic-grade equipment box and more.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Demian Saga on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.

