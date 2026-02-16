Delta Force tier list of all operators
| Delta Force (2025)
Clueless about which operators you should pick? Our Delta Force tier list has everything you need to know about the best ones that'll help you clear the battlefield like a boss.
Updated on February 16th, 2026 - Version: 1.202.37110 - Latest Addition: Lina Van der Meer - Vlinder
If you were to take a battle royale and combine it with all the best elements of Call of Duty Mobile - but still with a touch of individuality - you would get Delta Force. And if you're looking to dominate the battlefield - which you obviously are - our Delta Force tier list is here to save the day.
Now, why did we rank the operators and not the weapons? That's simply because you won't exactly know which weapons are the best right off the bat, will you? When it comes to the operators then, you'd want to start playing one that you actually enjoy.
For instance, we have Toxik, who is a great support that can disrupt enemies, heal allies and buff allies' handling, and she doesn't care as much for weapons as a dedicated DPS like D-Wolf does. Of course, a good weapon is a plus, but trust me - if you want to support your allies, even a simple pistol will suffice when it comes down to it.
Delta Force tier listSo, who should you aim to get? That's entirely up to you. I recommend going for an operator that has a play style similar to something you would enjoy playing day in and day out, because you want to enjoy Delta Force - not make it feel like a chore.
Each operator has a specific trait:
- Assault (DPS)
- Support (can rescue allies and provide smokescreens and buffs)
- Recon (use recon stations to gather information)
- Engineer (can build fortifications)
On the following pages, you can find the list of every operator currently available, along with some deets you need to know. Let's dive right in!
S Tier | A Tier | B Tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S tier
- Lina Van der Meer - Vlinder
- Raptor
- D-Wolf
- Nox
- Rashid Rahal
- Stinger
- Luna
D-WolfFull name: Kai Silva
Type: Assault
With a Motorized Exoskeleton skill, he can gain movement speed. He can restore HP too, increasing the duration when he knocks down enemies.
With Triple Blaster, he can fire sticky grenades, while with his Tactical Smoke Grenade, he can fire a smoke grenade.
NoxFull name: Helie de Montbel
Type: Assault
He can act like an "assassin" of sorts, with his Silent Assault. In Warfare mode, he can become undetectable. The Whirlwind Disc can be useful depending on the situation, either to track the enemy or to detonate it on them.
Nox can also stun the enemies with the Tactical Flashbang. If an enemy takes damage from Nox, they are "wounded", taking longer for them to use meds.
StingerFull name: Roy Smee
Type: Support
Stinger is an operator who can heal himself, which can come in handy in so many situations. He can also heal allies and even deploy a smokescreen or a healing smokescreen, depending on the situation. He is one of the best supports in Delta Force.
LunaFull name: Luna Kim
Type: Recon
Luna can detect enemies and deal damage over time. She can be used to create insane strategies, which is why she ranks so high in our Delta Force tier list. If she damages an enemy, that enemy will remain marked for a little while, causing them to take more damage.
2
A tier
- Vyron
- Hacklaw
- Toxik
VyronFull name: Wang Yuhao
Type: Assault
He can fire compressed air that knocks down enemies, while with his Dynamic Propulsion, he can "fly" to a nearby location. With Magnetic Bomb, he fires a sticky bomb that sticks to hard surfaces. His Trait is the Dynamic Auxiliary System, which allows Vyron to fall from heights without taking too much damage and receiving a buff upon fall.
HacklawFull name: Mai Xiaowen
Type: Recon
Hacklaw is a really fun recon operator to play, one who relies a lot on technology. She can find enemies 60m ahead of her, while with her Data Knight, she can hack electronic devices and temporarily disable them. She is also a lot quieter than other operators.
ToxikFull name: Zoya Pomchenkova
Type: Support
Toxik can distort the enemy's vision, and she can also deploy drones to buff nearby allies. With her Blinding Gas skill, she can blind enemies within range.
3
B tier
- Tempest
- Shepherd
- Uluru
- Sineva
TempestFull name: Claire Ann Byers
Type: Assault
She has a "failsafe" mechanism, so in case she gets fatal damage, she can activate her Emergency Evasion Device. She can roll forward, and she can also send a drill forth that penetrates hard surfaces.
ShepherdFull name: Terry Musa
Type: Engineer
Shepherd can destroy enemies' sonic devices, and his Sonic Paralysis has suppression, reducing the enemy's fire rate. He can also slow down enemies and deal damage, while he himself takes less damage from explosions. He's a decent tank.
UluruFull name: David Fletcher
Type: Engineer
Uluru can scout ahead and send forth a munition, which can be key in many situations. He can also create cover for allies (with Quickset Cover) and can throw incendiary grenades at enemies.
SinevaFull name: Alexei Petrov
Type: Engineer
Sineva is a really tanky operator who uses a shield, but he can also be quite fun to play. With his Grapple gun, he can pull enemies toward him, which can play into many plans.
