Delta Force tier list of all operators

Clueless about which operators you should pick? Our Delta Force tier list has everything you need to know about the best ones that'll help you clear the battlefield like a boss.

If you were to take a battle royale and combine it with all the best elements of Call of Duty Mobile - but still with a touch of individuality - you would get Delta Force. And if you're looking to dominate the battlefield - which you obviously are - our Delta Force tier list is here to save the day.

Now, why did we rank the operators and not the weapons? That's simply because you won't exactly know which weapons are the best right off the bat, will you? When it comes to the operators then, you'd want to start playing one that you actually enjoy.

For instance, we have Toxik, who is a great support that can disrupt enemies, heal allies and buff allies' handling, and she doesn't care as much for weapons as a dedicated DPS like D-Wolf does. Of course, a good weapon is a plus, but trust me - if you want to support your allies, even a simple pistol will suffice when it comes down to it.

Delta Force tier list

So, who should you aim to get? That's entirely up to you. I recommend going for an operator that has a play style similar to something you would enjoy playing day in and day out, because you want to enjoy Delta Force - not make it feel like a chore.

Each operator has a specific trait:

Assault (DPS)

Support (can rescue allies and provide smokescreens and buffs)

Recon (use recon stations to gather information)

Engineer (can build fortifications)

On the following pages, you can find the list of every operator currently available, along with some deets you need to know. Let's dive right in!

