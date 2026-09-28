Delta Force continues its second anniversary with a new city map and an Unreal Engine 5 visual treat

Delta Force is celebrating its second anniversary with its new 2027 roadmap

Plans include a massive cityscape map, split between affluent uptown and gritty downtown areas

Meanwhile, Unreal Engine 5 upgrades are gradually being rolled out

While Delta Force may be quite different to the slow-paced, tactical combat of the original, it's still proven to be a big hit with players. Now, as Delta Force heads into its second anniversary, a brand-new roadmap has been showcased, packed with additional details, including the debut of its latest mode, Detonation!

But first, what's actually part of this second anniversary? Well, as we already saw a few weeks ago, things kicked off with a new Operator duo, map rework and other additions, including new weapons. It's only now, however, that we're getting a good look at what's arriving in 2027 from Delta Force, including its upgrades for Unreal Engine 5.

T-minus five...

To start, we've got the debut of Detonation, the newest mode being added to Delta Force, which just went live as of yesterday. It's essentially a bomb-planting mode like we've seen in Counter-Strike and Battlefield, with the classic race to either detonate or defuse in brutal close-quarters combat.

Meanwhile, Delta Force's latest massive map is set to debut in early 2027 with Siege: Valkyrie, which focuses on a sprawling metropolis split between its affluent uptown and more gritty downtown areas. Players from different difficulty tiers can hop into the same game, split between these areas, for a wholly distinct experience.

Finally, there's a host of new visual upgrades from Unreal Engine 5 also in the offing, with Valkyrie set to be the first map to make extensive use of these upgrades, while the latest map introduced this season, The Mog, already features some new tweaks based on them. That's not even mentioning new content for Operators, the latest competitive seasons and more arriving in Delta Force throughout this year and into the next!

Not a bad reason to check in on Delta Force, right? Well, if you're planning on doing so, I'd say that you should take a look at our tier list of Delta Force Operators for some of our choice picks of characters you should play!