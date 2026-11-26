Pokémon Go is set to launch its new Max Battle Day event this December

And this time, you'll get the chance to encounter Shiny Gigantamax Inteleon

Not only that, but expect new bonuses during the event and a new paid event ticket

With the nights closing in and the weather getting cold, you may find it a bit difficult to get in the mood for going out. But Pokémon Go has you covered, with a major new event taking place next month, as Gigantamax Inteleon Max Battle Day kicks off this December!

For the first time in Pokémon Go, you'll have a chance to encounter the Shiny Gigantamax Inteleon on December 5th, between 1400-1700 local time. Fortunately, you won't have much trouble finding Max Battles and trainers to help you out, as Pokémon Go is also debuting new improvements to the map to let you find battles more easily.

Maxing out

It's not just the Shiny Gigantamax Inteleon to keep your eye out for either. The Battle Day event will also see a host of other bonuses through its duration. Each Power Spot will play host to a Max Battle, with many more of them available and a huge boost to Particle collection, as well as an enhanced limit to how many Particles you can collect.

And, of course, for $4.99 you can also grab yourself the event-exclusive Timed Research, featuring additional XP and Particles, as well as double XP for the duration.

All in all, it's looking to be a pretty solid event. And don't worry if it's a bit chilly where you are and you can't get out of the house. Because Battle Day will also see a marked increase in the number of Remote Raids you can access, so everyone can get in on the fun!

But, if you'd still rather stay in and keep cosy, there're options for you to enjoy the fun of mobile at its very best. Check out our latest platinum-scored review of Vampire Therapist, a fascinating visual novel that explores the bizarre but heartwarming and intriguing world of vampire psychology.