Delta Force has you dodging riptides and throwing shields in their newest season, Aurora

Delta Force's newest major update, Season Aurora, is out now

It features a new Operator, the shield-wielding Martelo

Meanwhile, Zenith Port the new Warfare map boasts levolution-like gamechanging map events

Delta Force, Timi Studio Group and Team Jade's popular tactical shooter, is getting a major suite of new content today. The launch of Delta Force's latest update, Season Aurora, comes packed with a new operator, map and plenty of quality-of-life fixes, which means you'll definitely want to log in and have a go!

Of course, the major feature here is the new Operator. And Veronica Cardozo, codename: Martelo, is certainly hard to miss, especially when she's smashing her bulletproof shield into your face. Able to charge forward with her shield to clear enemies, fire smoke grenades, and grow stronger with the intensity of the fight, Martelo is perfect if you like to get up close and personal.

Get your sea legs in

The new Warfare map, Zenith Port, meanwhile, will be perfect for those who want a more tactical experience in Delta Force. In the grand tradition of Battlefield's levolutions, the Riptide Event sees ballistic missiles crash into the bay outside Zenith Port, and swamp the ground with tidal waves, forcing players up onto the rooftops to take on their foes.

Speaking of hazards, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for Supercritical, a new Operations map that's releasing in December or early 2027, teased here with an image of an exploding reactor. Oh good.

But, potential radiation poisoning aside, there's plenty of other titbits to jump into Delta Force for. Like the new AN-94 assault rifle, or tweaks to the Brakkesh map, and a whole host of tweaks to mechanics such as character animations and camera angles. Check out the full changelog here!

But if you'd prefer something a little softer and a lot more lighthearted, then why not check out our list of the top five reasons to check out Petit Planet and why you should give MiHoYo's cosy life sim a go?