Delta Force celebrates second anniversary with a new canine operator and major map rework

Delta Force, the mobile spinoff of the famed shooter franchise, has hit its 2nd anniversary

The new major update includes the debut of the soldier and canine duo Rover and Clover

Not to mention a major map rework, a new warfare map, a battle pass and a whole lot more!

Time to lock and load, because Delta Force, the tactical mobile multiplatform spin-off of the hit shooter series, is celebrating its second anniversary. And this feature-packed new update, arriving today, offers not just a new canine-themed operator, but also major map reworks and a whole new warfare map to boot!

The stars of the show are Rover and Clover, a man and his dog, respectively; the two serve a valuable dual support role. While Rover can perform more traditional support tasks such as rescuing downed teammates or deploying smoke, Clover can help spot and keep track of potential threats while Rover plays medic.

On your delta

Meanwhile, longtime players will be glad to see Layali Grove getting its 2.0 makeover, with three new zones, reworked waterways and vehicles for getting around them. Not only that, but in between battles you can take up new activities such as fishing to de-stress before or after combat.

The latest Warfare mode map arrives in this update too, with the debut of The Mog that brings the infamous Black Hawk Down scenario to Delta Force. This map includes Convoy Escort and King of the Hill modes, perfect for such a brutally close-quarters map to duke it out in.

Finally, we have the debut of Polaris Control, major quality-of-life fixes and a brand-new battle pass. All of which are good reasons to check in on what Delta Force has to offer for its second anniversary, because one thing's for sure, it's not short on action.

In the meantime though, you may be wondering what else is worth playing on mobile. And if you find yourself struggling for things to play, then don't worry, because we've got you covered. Just take a look at our latest entry in App Army Assemble, as our team of players like you decides whether the Minecraft-like puzzler Pight is worth playing.