Death Stranding Odradek shows us how Kojima's hit series might work on mobile

Death Stranding Odradek is a prototype of a new AR game based on the hit series

It's currently only available to those visiting the Death Stranding 10th anniversary exhibition

Odradek has you making deliveries, avoiding BTs and even has a photo mode

Death Stranding is, for better or for worse, a quintessentially Kojima game. And it's found a lot of success on virtually every platform, including on mobile. But a newly released prototype app exclusive to a recent gallery could show how else the franchise works on mobile, as Death Stranding Odradek hits iOS and Android!

Death Stranding Odradek allows visitors to the Azabudai Hills Gallery, which is hosting the 10th anniversary exhibition for Kojima Productions, to complete a delivery mission and experience the world of Death Stranding through AR. Odradek is named for the device worn on Sam's back in Death Stranding, which provides you with in-game information about the terrain and world around you, as well as warning of the presence of dangerous BTs.

Stranded

Unsurprisingly, this game is developed in partnership with Niantic Spatial, the new branding for the developer behind Pokémon Go. The partnership was teased way back in September of last year , and it appears to now be bearing fruit, although it's not clear if Odradek is intended for a full release later on.

And it wouldn't be out of the question for it to see a wider release either, as Kojima was very vocal about seeing Death Stranding as a new genre in and of itself, a so-called 'strand game' where multiplayer and social gameplay was vital to progression. And while Odradek offers what seems to be mainly a single-player experience, it's an interesting prototype nonetheless.

I'd certainly be curious to see a full-fledged version of the game, which offers a similar experience to Death Stranding itself. Certainly, with walking and movement being such a core part of the experience, as well as social elements, it could make for a thinking-man's Pokémon Go.

Still, while Odradek is an exciting concept for a game, you may be feeling something a little goofier and more fun that you can play with friends. If so, why not check out our review of Jackbox Party Pack 12 for our thoughts on the latest entry in the series?