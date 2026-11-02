Petit Planet unveils release date for MiHoYo's debut cosy life sim

MiHoYo's upcoming cosy life sim Petit Planet now has a release date set

Launching December 4th it sees you take on the role of a planet tender

You'll be able to build and manage your own small planet

MiHoYo are stepping out of their comfort zone a bit with the upcoming Petit Planet, a cosy life sim where you take care of your own planetoid. And soon, you'll be able to get your hands on it and give it a go. Petit Planet has been confirmed to launch for iOS and Android on December 4th!

Petit Planet sees you take on the role of a Tender, growing and expanding your own mini planetoid. You'll slowly gather a resource called Luca, and when you've created enough, you'll be able to add new life to your planet. Between building, planting, decorating and just enjoying life on your planet, you can explore the vast Starsea and go on adventures to other areas.

Small but mighty

I had the chance to play Petit Planet for myself while I was at Gamescom this year, and I found it to be a pretty engaging spin on the life sim genre. Now, whether that means it'll attract a major audience is another thing entirely, but in terms of actual gameplay quality, it offers a pretty solid riff on the Animal Crossing format.

At the same time, this is a very different game for MiHoYo to tackle, given we best know them for exciting, action-packed ARPGs that are all about kicking ass and taking names. Petit Planet is far more laid-back, with a cast of talking animals and calming, soothing adventures across a colourful world. But perhaps that's exactly what people are looking for?

We'll just have to see when Petit Planet drops December 4th for iOS and Android.

If you want something cosy to tide you over, but fancy just a bit of bite to it, then why not check out our review of Winter Burrow? This cute survival-crafting sim is perfect for getting into the winter mood.