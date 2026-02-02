Dear Me, I Was... is a new visual narrative experience from Arc System Works coming this month

A lifetime in pictures

Dear me, I was... is a new immersive narrative game coming to mobile

And it's releasing February 12th with pre-registration now open!

It covers the life of a single woman with art by Taisuke Kanazaki

If I told you that there was a new Arc System Works release coming out today, you'd be forgiven for thinking that it was something over-the-top and action-packed. But Dear me, I was... is anything but, as this captivating visual narrative experience will arrive on mobile on February 12th, with pre-registration open today.

Dear me, I was... follows an ordinary woman and her life story, as drawn by artist Taisuke Kanazaki. While it's not exactly out there, being a straightforward if heartfelt tale of interconnected lives and one woman's influence on them, it's certainly different to the usual fighting game fare that Arc System Works is usually known for.

In fact, Dear me, I was... couldn't be further from them, being a short narrative coupled with sweet visuals and an atmospheric soundtrack. It's very much one of those 'you have to experience it yourself' type things, I've no doubt.

Deary me

Personally speaking, I think you have to be in a certain headspace for something like Dear me, I was... as it's not exactly one of those laugh-a-minute or action-packed experiences. But for those who're looking for a heartwarming time, I've no doubt it's what you've been looking for.

I'll be intrigued to see if this kicks off a new trend for Arc System Works. Of course, I'm sure they have a deeper back-catalogue than what many in the West, like myself, are aware of. But I'm mostly intrigued to see if we'll get sweeter narrative games like this making their way over, too.

