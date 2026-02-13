Black Desert Mobile will celebrate the Lunar New Year with several events and rewards

A generous week awaits

Earn a Fortune Pouch everyday until the 23rd

Login rewards for logging up to five days are available too

Clearing puzzles will unlock the top-tier reward

It’s that time of year again where every live-service release starts dressing itself up for Lunar New Year and Black Desert Mobile getting into it feels pretty natural given its roots. Pearl Abyss has kicked off a fresh batch of seasonal activities this week, bringing in festive rewards to a mobile MMO that’s already had a busy start to 2026.

The Lunar New Year celebrations themselves are fairly straightforward. The New Year’s Fortune Pouch event runs from February 16th to 23rd, handing out colour-coded pouches through your mailbox that you can exchange for rewards that actually suit your build instead of leaving it to chance.

Alongside that, the Lunar New Year Login Event runs until March 2nd, offering a steady chain of daily rewards, while the Puzzle Event turns progression into a 25-tile board where you’re chasing the best possible prize up to three times a day.

So, if you’re thinking about using the extra materials to tweak your character setup, it might be worth revisiting our Black Desert Mobile tier list before spending anything, especially given the MMO’s recent power shifts as the previous update completely changed how the upper end of progression feels in Black Desert Mobile.

The Great Desert overhaul is probably the most noticeable of those changes. Instead of juggling separate difficulties, it now exists as a single continuous region tuned to modern Combat Power levels.

Enemy drops have been reshuffled too, with Blessed Light, Fog Crystals, and Edana’s Coins flowing more consistently, while the Wandering Merchant roaming the unified desert makes it feel like a living space again rather than a relic of older updates. And all of that ties directly into Chaos-grade Runes, the new top-tier upgrade path that pulls materials straight from the revamped desert.

Before you dive into these festivities, it’s always worth checking the latest Black Desert Mobile codes for free bonuses that go a long way when multiple events overlap at once.