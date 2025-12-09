Dealer's Life Legend isn't what it sounds like but does let you start your own business empire

You're not THAT kind of dealer

Dealer's Life Legend is out now on iOS and Android, offering fantasy business simulation

Go from loot goblin to loot lord and become a master merchant as you travel the kingdom

Fight, negotiate and trade to make bank and prove yourself the shrewdest businessperson

With mobile being what it is and a name like Dealer's Life Legend, you'd be forgiven for thinking we were about to plug some 'haha, weed, dude' type business sim. But fret not, dear reader, because Dealer's Life Legend actually offers something entirely different. Well, everything except the business side of things, that is.

Because in Dealer's Life Legend, which is available to buy on iOS and Android, you instead take on the role of a wandering merchant in a fantasy RPG-style world. As you move from town to town and explore the kingdom, it's your goal to cut deals, make money and undercut the competition as the most shrewd businessperson possible.

Each city has its differences, and you'll find that choices you've made in the past can come back to bite you. Especially if you find that someone you helped (or hindered) turns up in your business dealings later on.

Let's make a deal

This isn't the first entry in the Dealer's Life series, but it is the first to take the action (such as it is) to a fantasy world. So you'll be trading weapons, armour, potions and magical gear as you will shiny jewels and gold coins.

This also means developer Abyte Entertainment have had more than a few entries to get everything refined. And with the ability to customise your ancestry, jump into fights and make decisions that can impact your journey to master merchant, this may be the title you've been looking for if you want to graduate from loot goblin to loot lord.

Or maybe you're the person for whom dungeon crawling isn't about the rewards, but the violence you inflict along the way. In which case, read our interview with the Dungeons of Dusk dev to find out more about this fast-paced first-person RPG spinoff of the hit throwback FPS!