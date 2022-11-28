Dead Cells Runes and where to find them

Find every rune and unlock every area with your guide to every unlockable Dead Cells ability.

With Dead Cells being both a Metroidvania and a rogue-lite, you lose mostly everything upon death unless you’ve either spent resources unlocking things or, in this case, found one of the game’s permanent upgrades: runes.

If you’re just starting out in Dead Cells, you probably have a bunch of questions. That’s OK - we all did. One of those questions might be “what are these weird plant things” or “why can’t I get through this glowing floor?” Runes are the answer. Until you get them, some of the things you come across won’t make a lot of sense. But don’t worry! We’ve learned the hard way so that you don’t have to. We’ve gathered everything you need to know about runes in Dead Cells: where to find runes, how many runes there are, and what they are used for. Let’s get cracking.

What are runes used for in Dead Cells?

How many runes are there in Dead Cells?

In Dead Cells, runes are used to unlock and access new areas to explore. They’re mostly dropped from bosses and elite enemies, making them Dead Cells’ answer to the abilities you find in most Metroidvania games after defeating the guardian associated with them. The problem is that Dead Cells’ world changes a little with every run, making their exact locations a little tricky to find without our guide to help you.There are eight runes in Dead Cells, with six used for exploration and the last two to unlock the different modes.

But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. We’ve hunted down each of the runes in Dead Cells and lived to tell the tale. Click through to the list below to discover everything you need to know about each of these elusive artefacts.