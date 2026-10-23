DC: Dark Legion's latest event lets you grab Superman Death Metal to add to your lineup

DC: Dark Legion is offering up many new ways to recruit your favourite heroes

Get Superman Death Metal on your side by completing the new event

Or grab rewards and goodies through a variety of paranormal events

DC: Dark Legion draws on many of the more obscure corners of the DC universe for its vast roster of characters. Which is odd to say, considering their latest event springs out of the Death Metal event that took place only a few years ago. Now, you can add Superman Death Metal to your lineup!

Yes, we've already had Death Metal variants of Batman and Wonder Woman made available; now you'll be challenged to send out squads of heroes to pick up the materials necessary to build a portal and rescue Superman Death Metal. All of this in a Halloween-themed suite of events, assisted by DC's paranormal paragons Zatanna and John Constantine, as you gather shards to summon this new champion.

Heavy metal

The event will also feature other supernatural tasks to complete, ranging from the Solar Sonar to Mystic Alignment that challenges you to uncover the Disk of Ra and illuminate an occult board, respectively, in order to gain rewards.

You'll also be able to aid Superman Death Metal in his battle against his enemies, allowing the Death Metal variants of Wonder Woman and Batman to team up with him. For a game that promises a dramatic mash-up of heroic and villainous personalities, that's a great offer.

Finally, DC: Dark Legion has also dropped an exclusive code for fans to use, as WEBGIFT will be valid from October 25th to the 31st. So whether it's nabbing that or jumping into one of the many events taking place, you'll have plenty of options to gain rewards in DC: Dark Legion.

While DC: Dark Legion may be a great way to experience the world of DC, if you want to test out some other big mobile hits that've just released, there's plenty to sink your teeth into. Just check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week!