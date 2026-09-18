DC: Dark Legion brings Robin into the Bat-Family alongside a familiar Batman Day event

Dick Grayson is back in Gotham

Robin joins DC: Dark Legion this September

Batman Day brings back three event activities

Claim currencies, frames and a Wayne Tower skin

Dick Grayson is already in DC: Dark Legion. He showed up as Nightwing last summer, fully grown and doing his own thing in Gotham. Now he's arriving again as Robin, younger, brighter and presumably still taking orders, which is a fairly cheeky way to expand a roster. FunPlus is adding him toward the end of September, alongside its Batman Day celebrations.

Those celebrations come in the form of Echoes of the Batcave, running from September 18th to 26th on iOS, Android and PC. You head down into the Batcave with the Bat-Family, work through a few event activities and come out with currencies, a Batman-themed frame and a Wayne Tower base skin.

There's a pinball-style minigame called Drop Target Drills, with Dick Grayson, Barbara Gordon, Tim Drake and Damian Wayne all having a go on the machine. Shadows and Secrets is the social one, where you post Batarangs to other people. Clank! Surprise has you using the Batscanner to finish tasks and unlock rewards as you go.

If any of that sounds familiar, that's because it is. Echoes of the Batcave ran last Batman Day with the same three activities, the same Batcave and the same September 18th start. So, if you cleared it all out in 2025, there isn't a great deal here you haven't already done, beyond whatever's changed in the reward list.

That's not automatically a bad thing. DC: Dark Legion does mark these dates properly, Superman included, and a returning event is cheaper for everyone than a rushed new one. It just means the Robin arrival is the actual news and the Batcave is the wrapping paper.

Before you work out where Dick Grayson slots in, our DC: Dark Legion tier list will tell you whether he deserves the investment or another seat on the bench.

Robin lands shortly after the event wraps up on September 26th, though there's no firm date on him yet.

Grab whatever you can from our list of DC: Dark Legion codes while the Batcave is still open.