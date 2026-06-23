DC: Dark Legion introduces new Supergirl-themed event to tie in with upcoming film

Supergirl features in the newest DC: Dark Legion event, Woman of Tomorrow

Recruit a brand-new version of Supergirl inspired by Milly Alcock's portrayal

And nab both Lobo and Superman while playing through a movie-inspired storyline

With the launch of the new DCU movie franchise, characters like Superman and Batman are back in the spotlight once more with critically acclaimed films. But it's the latest effort that sees a real first for DC as Supergirl is set to receive her own feature release. And unsurprisingly, DC: Dark Legion is set to tie into it!

The new Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow event will introduce the latest iteration of the character as inspired by Milly Alcock's portrayal in the upcoming film. You'll even be able to nab a new base skin based on Supergirl's own starship to decorate your headquarters with!

Faster than a speeding event

Of course, Supergirl isn't the only debut character arriving on the big screen for the first time. Jason Momoa returns to the DC universe as Lobo the Czarnian bounty hunter, who'll also be obtainable in his regular form alongside Superman.

And of course, given this is a tie-in event, there's also an exclusive story to dig into! You'll be able to play through an entire storyline directly inspired by the film that takes you through key locations and battles against the villainous Krem and his forces.

Finally, you'll be able to keep that movie theatre excitement going with the introduction of new Alien Popcorn Buckets. Earn them through daily tasks and send them to a friend to receive special rewards. Or earn Puppy Luck for enhanced attack bonuses during gameplay.

Already, Supergirl has attracted an exciting amount of hype. So hopefully it'll turn out to be another gem in the revived DCU. Either way, check out our DC: Dark Legion guide and get started today!

But if you're a huge fan of superheroes, then maybe you'd rather see what their rivals have in store. Well, in which case why not check out our video covering the best Marvel mobile games?