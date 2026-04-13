Laptop Outlet slashes ASUS GPU prices and applies £100 discounts to select AMD and Nvidia models

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Up to £100 off selected ASUS graphics cards

Includes RX 9070, RX 9070 XT, and RTX 5070 models

Mid-range GPU prices starting to ease in the UK

If you're on the lookout for a good deal for a new graphics card then you'll be interested to know that Laptop Outlet has introduced price reductions across a selection of ASUS GPUs in the UK, with discounts of up to £100 applied to selected AMD and Nvidia GPU models.

GPU prices still haven’t settled in 2026, and if anything, they’ve remained fairly unpredictable, especially around newer Nvidia cards, where supply hasn’t quite caught up with demand.

That’s why these latest ASUS GPU deals in the UK are worth keeping an eye on. Laptop Outlet has quietly reduced prices across a number of models, including both AMD’s RX 9070 lineup and Nvidia’s RTX 5070 range. The ASUS RX 9070 price in the UK has generally sat somewhere in the £550 to £800 range, depending on the variant, while RX 9070 XT cards tend to stretch higher. On the Nvidia side, RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti pricing has been less consistent, with availability often playing a big role in how much you end up paying.

What’s included in the current ASUS GPU deals

RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT models with price reductions

RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti listings with variable discounts

A mix of entry-level and higher-performance ASUS graphics cards

Looking through the current listings, there’s a decent spread depending on what the user is after. The standard RX 9070 options are probably the closest right now to a cheap ASUS graphics card in the UK, while the RTX 5070 deal listings lean more towards newer-gen performance.

Elsewhere, there are a few more mid-range discounts appearing across the market, including the occasional RX 9070 XT discount. It doesn’t suddenly fix pricing across the board, but it does suggest things are slowly becoming more competitive.

As the UK GPU market continues to fluctuate in 2026, buyers are keeping a close eye on pricing, stock movement, and brand availability across the sector. ASUS remains part of the conversation, alongside a broader range of gaming graphics cards, as demand and retailer inventory continue to shift.