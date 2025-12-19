Dave the Diver serves up fresh slices of fun as its set to land on mobile in the New Year

Serve, sushi, serve!

Dave the Diver is coming to mobile in the New Year

Developer Mintrocket has completely overhauled the hit fishing sim for mobile

Expect new mechanics, optimisation and all the fun of the original!

As we head towards Christmas and the New Year, many of you will have your eyes out for some festive goodies. And truth be told, there have already been many amazing mobile games in 2025. But 2026 is already slated to be even better as Dave the Diver arrives on mobile from developer Mintrocket!

You play as Dave the Diver, a freelance scuba diver who is invited by his old friend Bancho out to the semi-mythical Blue Hole. This enormous marine cavern harbours almost every kind of fish on the planet, and Bancho wants to use its contents to open a world-famous sushi restaurant.

Most of your time will be spent spearfishing in the Blue Hole to harvest all manner of marine life, ranging from fish to sea urchins, kelp and even sharks! After that, you'll help out Bancho at the sushi restaurant, rushing back and forth to keep customers happy in true Diner Dash fashion.

Dive dive dive

While there's always the perennial debate about whether Dave the Diver counts as really being indie (in my opinion, not really), it's undoubtedly a fantastic experience. With gorgeous pixelated graphics mixed with 3D objects, fast-paced gameplay and a very atmospheric soundtrack, Dave the Diver coming to mobile is a true coup.

And the mobile version is a fully redesigned experience for smartphones, with neat additions such as tipping your phone to pour tea (getting flashbacks to that old beer glass app) and full optimisation. China will be the first to get their hands on it in the New Year, but a global release is set to follow soon after!

If you want to keep in touch with some of the best releases, then be sure to stay tuned. We've got our weekly feature covering the top five new mobile games to try this week!