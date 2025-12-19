Menu
News

The Macabre Journey launches on Android to offer an atmospheric puzzler about a twisted kind of love

Macabre before Christmas

The Macabre Journey launches on Android to offer an atmospheric puzzler about a twisted kind of love
By Catherine Dellosa
|
Android
| The Macabre Journey
  • Solve puzzles to find your lost love
  • Discover Victor's tale along the way
  • Premium purchase with no ads

Ah, Christmas - it's the time to indulge in fun-filled festivities and cosy vibes, but if you'd like to spend the holidays with a different kind of feel this season, perhaps The Macabre Journey might be worth a go. The dark puzzler weaves an intriguing tale of love that's twisted into a nightmarish version of itself, as you'll follow Victor's tale across a gothic landscape filled with all kinds of puzzles to solve along the way.

As with most of these kinds of horrific nightmares, Victor's tale starts off with his beloved Eleanor going missing, and it's up to you to discover the circumstances behind her mysterious disappearance. Of course, that includes a whole bunch of spectres to grapple with throughout dark cemeteries and creepy castles, and while you're on the hunt for Eleanor, you'll also inevitably unravel more of what's lurking deep inside Victor's soul.

If things ever get too difficult though, there's always Mortimer - the equally eerie gravedigger who seems to be helping you out with clues. Or is he? If only his words weren't as cryptic too, eh?

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Now, these kinds of narratives work best when they're not interrupted by pesky ads and predatory microtransactions - thankfully, The Macabre Journey is a premium purchase that you can fully dive into for a mere $0.49 a pop or your local equivalent.

Based on the trailer, I'm also getting plenty of Tim Burton-esque vibes with the art style and the overall atmosphere, and since The Nightmare Before Christmas is always a hit during this season, this one might just be the perfect accompaniment.

In any case, if you're on the lookout for more nightmarish adventures you can fully immerse yourself in this month, why not have a look at our list of the best horror games on Android to get your fill?

The Macabre Journey icon
Download now!
The Macabre Journey
Get it on Google Play

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.