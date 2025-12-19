The Macabre Journey launches on Android to offer an atmospheric puzzler about a twisted kind of love

Macabre before Christmas

Solve puzzles to find your lost love

Discover Victor's tale along the way

Premium purchase with no ads

Ah, Christmas - it's the time to indulge in fun-filled festivities and cosy vibes, but if you'd like to spend the holidays with a different kind of feel this season, perhaps The Macabre Journey might be worth a go. The dark puzzler weaves an intriguing tale of love that's twisted into a nightmarish version of itself, as you'll follow Victor's tale across a gothic landscape filled with all kinds of puzzles to solve along the way.

As with most of these kinds of horrific nightmares, Victor's tale starts off with his beloved Eleanor going missing, and it's up to you to discover the circumstances behind her mysterious disappearance. Of course, that includes a whole bunch of spectres to grapple with throughout dark cemeteries and creepy castles, and while you're on the hunt for Eleanor, you'll also inevitably unravel more of what's lurking deep inside Victor's soul.

If things ever get too difficult though, there's always Mortimer - the equally eerie gravedigger who seems to be helping you out with clues. Or is he? If only his words weren't as cryptic too, eh?

Now, these kinds of narratives work best when they're not interrupted by pesky ads and predatory microtransactions - thankfully, The Macabre Journey is a premium purchase that you can fully dive into for a mere $0.49 a pop or your local equivalent.

Based on the trailer, I'm also getting plenty of Tim Burton-esque vibes with the art style and the overall atmosphere, and since The Nightmare Before Christmas is always a hit during this season, this one might just be the perfect accompaniment.

